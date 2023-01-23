Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation.

According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation.

Police say if you have any information about the vehicle’s owner you can either message or contact Petersburg Police at (812) 354-8716.

Petersburg vehicle theft (Petersburg Police Dept.)

Petersburgh theft investigation (Petersburg Police Dept.)

