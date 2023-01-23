Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation.

According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation.

Police say if you have any information about the vehicle’s owner you can either message or contact Petersburg Police at (812) 354-8716.

Petersburg vehicle theft
Petersburg vehicle theft(Petersburg Police Dept.)
Petersburgh theft investigation
Petersburgh theft investigation(Petersburg Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Generic image of crash scene
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect
Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
Amber Cook
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
Humane Society of Henderson Co. completely full, officials say