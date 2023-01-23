Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation.
According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation.
Police say if you have any information about the vehicle’s owner you can either message or contact Petersburg Police at (812) 354-8716.
