New trial date set for Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new trail date has been set for a Warrick County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested for rape.

35-year-old Jarred Stuckey was arrested on December 6, 2022 after being accused of biting, choking and sexually assaulting a woman.

[Previous Story: Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape]

The new trial date is now scheduled for Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

