Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart.

We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday.

She tells us her right eye was removed.

Jenny says doctors wanted to try saving they eye, but decided it was causing too much strain on her other eye.

She says future surgeries will include reconstructing the top of her forehead, then her lower jawline, then her nose.

Jenny says Amber, who is 28, will be dealing with the mental health effects of this for the rest of her life.

She is talking, and they are encouraging her to eat.

Jenny says Amber plans to get back to everyone who has reached out when she’s feeling better.

