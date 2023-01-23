Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Generic image of crash scene
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple recreates ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ sets for TV show-themed Airbnbs
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: Federal database of consumer product complaints leaves out deaths, injuries the government and manufacturers know about
GRAPHIC: Video shows ‘heinous’ beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers, attorney says
A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple offers stays at 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'-themed Airbnbs
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private