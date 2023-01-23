IHSAA releases girls basketball sectional pairings
INDIANA (WFIE) - With just one week remaining in the high school girls basketball regular season, postseason action is about to tip off across the Hoosier State.
On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual blind sectional draw, where each team found out who they will play against in the opening round of the state tournament.
Sectionals begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The IHSAA sectional pairings are listed below:
Class 4A at Harrison
Game 1: Jasper (9-14) vs. Harrison (2-18)
Game 2: Castle (11-9) vs. Central (11-11)
Game 3: Reitz (10-8) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: North (16-5) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class 3A at Princeton
Game 1: Heritage Hills (13-7) vs. Southridge (16-6)
Game 2: Pike Central (4-17) vs. Princeton (13-8)
Game 3: Vincennes Lincoln (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Washington (13-8) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class 3A at Mount Vernon
Game 1: Memorial (21-1) vs. Mount Vernon (1-18)
Game 2: Boonville (8-12) vs. Mater Dei (9-12)
Game 3: Bosse (0-18) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Gibson Southern (17-4) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class 2A at Eastern Greene
Game 1: Paoli (13-10) vs. North Daviess (6-13)
Game 2: Sullivan (14-8) vs. South Knox (16-6)
Game 3: Linton-Stockton (16-3) vs. Eastern Greene (16-6)
Game 4: North Knox (21-1) vs. Mitchell (4-16)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 7: Championship
Class 2A at Forest Park
Game 1: Crawford County (14-7) vs. South Spencer (14-6)
Game 2: Forest Park (18-3) vs. North Posey (9-8)
Game 3: Perry Central (6-16) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Tell City (5-16) vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Class A at Springs Valley
Game 1: Vincennes Rivet (11-9) vs. Loogootee (3-18)
Game 2: Barr-Reeve (13-8) vs. Shoals (5-17)
Game 3: Washington Catholic (4-14) vs. Orleans (10-12)
Game 4: Springs Valley (13-7) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
Class A at Tecumseh
Game 1: Evansville Christian (14-7) vs. Northeast Dubois (16-4)
Game 2: Cannelton (6-10) vs. Tecumseh (7-13)
Game 3: Wood Memorial (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Championship
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.