IHSAA releases girls basketball sectional pairings

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - With just one week remaining in the high school girls basketball regular season, postseason action is about to tip off across the Hoosier State.

On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual blind sectional draw, where each team found out who they will play against in the opening round of the state tournament.

Sectionals begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The IHSAA sectional pairings are listed below:

Class 4A at Harrison

Game 1: Jasper (9-14) vs. Harrison (2-18)

Game 2: Castle (11-9) vs. Central (11-11)

Game 3: Reitz (10-8) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: North (16-5) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class 3A at Princeton

Game 1: Heritage Hills (13-7) vs. Southridge (16-6)

Game 2: Pike Central (4-17) vs. Princeton (13-8)

Game 3: Vincennes Lincoln (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Washington (13-8) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class 3A at Mount Vernon

Game 1: Memorial (21-1) vs. Mount Vernon (1-18)

Game 2: Boonville (8-12) vs. Mater Dei (9-12)

Game 3: Bosse (0-18) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Gibson Southern (17-4) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class 2A at Eastern Greene

Game 1: Paoli (13-10) vs. North Daviess (6-13)

Game 2: Sullivan (14-8) vs. South Knox (16-6)

Game 3: Linton-Stockton (16-3) vs. Eastern Greene (16-6)

Game 4: North Knox (21-1) vs. Mitchell (4-16)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 7: Championship

Class 2A at Forest Park

Game 1: Crawford County (14-7) vs. South Spencer (14-6)

Game 2: Forest Park (18-3) vs. North Posey (9-8)

Game 3: Perry Central (6-16) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Tell City (5-16) vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Class A at Springs Valley

Game 1: Vincennes Rivet (11-9) vs. Loogootee (3-18)

Game 2: Barr-Reeve (13-8) vs. Shoals (5-17)

Game 3: Washington Catholic (4-14) vs. Orleans (10-12)

Game 4: Springs Valley (13-7) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

Class A at Tecumseh

Game 1: Evansville Christian (14-7) vs. Northeast Dubois (16-4)

Game 2: Cannelton (6-10) vs. Tecumseh (7-13)

Game 3: Wood Memorial (11-10) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Championship

