Humane Society of Henderson Co. completely full, officials say

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Humane Society of Henderson County say they are looking for help as they have reached their max capacity.

According to a social media post, the shelter is full and is planning to bring in another six dogs.

They say they are looking for people to help in any way they can.

Due to inclement weather, the shelter also says they are unable to use their outdoor kennels.

