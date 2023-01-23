Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The family of the man killed in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County are sharing their experiences from this past week.

Brenton Elkins was the man who died in Monday’s explosion. His mother, Barbara, and sister, Crystal, spoke with 14 News on Sunday.

Crystal says she was at home with her kids when she heard her brother had been hurt, and was just moments away from the scene when she learned Brenton had died. Barbara says this feels like a bad dream.

“It’s awful,” Barbara said. “We did his visitation, we did his funeral and it still seems like a bad dream. That I’ll wake up and he’s gonna be here.”

His family described Brenton as a loving brother and son. Barbara says she was in contact with her son almost every day.

Both say they were heartbroken by the news of his passing.

