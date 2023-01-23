Polar Plunge
EWSU: Vine, 3rd St. to close for 90 days

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say the intersection of Vine and 3rd streets will be closing.

They say the closure is due to the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project and it’s set to happen Tuesday, January 24.

EWSU also says the intersection of Vine and 2nd streets will reopen and remain open while Vine and 3rd are closed.

The closure is expected to last about 90 days.

