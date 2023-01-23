EVPL partnering with AARP to provide tax help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with AARP to provide tax aide session.

According to a press release, people can call or visit any EVPL location to schedule an appointment at one of the following locations:

EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205

EVPL Central: 812.428.8200

EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236

EVPL Oaklyn: 812.428.8234

EVPL North Park: 812.428.8237

For those of you who are interested, officials say to make sure you have your ID and all of your tax documents with you.

Officials also say appointments are available now on the following dates:

Mondays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at EVPL Oaklyn Feb. 6, 13, & 27 Mar. 6, 13, 20, & 27 Apr. 3 & 10

Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at EVPL Central Feb. 7, 14, 21, & 28 Mar. 7, 14, 21, & 28 Apr. 4 & 11

Wednesdays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at EVPL McCollough Feb. 8 & 22 Mar. 1, 8, 22, & 29 Apr. 5 & 12

Thursdays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at EVPL Red Bank Feb. 9, 16, & 23 Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30 Apr. 6 & 13

Fridays from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at EVPL North Park Feb. 10, 17, & 24 Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31 Apr. 7 & 14



