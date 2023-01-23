Polar Plunge
EVPL partnering with AARP to provide tax help

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with AARP to provide tax aide session.

According to a press release, people can call or visit any EVPL location to schedule an appointment at one of the following locations:

  • EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205
  • EVPL Central: 812.428.8200
  • EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236
  • EVPL Oaklyn: 812.428.8234
  • EVPL North Park: 812.428.8237

For those of you who are interested, officials say to make sure you have your ID and all of your tax documents with you.

Officials also say appointments are available now on the following dates:

  • Mondays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at EVPL Oaklyn
    • Feb. 6, 13, & 27
    • Mar. 6, 13, 20, & 27
    • Apr. 3 & 10
  • Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at EVPL Central
    • Feb. 7, 14, 21, & 28
    • Mar. 7, 14, 21, & 28
    • Apr. 4 & 11
  • Wednesdays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at EVPL McCollough
    • Feb. 8 & 22
    • Mar. 1, 8, 22, & 29
    • Apr. 5 & 12
  • Thursdays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at EVPL Red Bank
    • Feb. 9, 16, & 23
    • Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30
    • Apr. 6 & 13
  • Fridays from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at EVPL North Park
    • Feb. 10, 17, & 24
    • Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31
    • Apr. 7 & 14

