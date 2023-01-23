Polar Plunge
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter

Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II.

According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville Walmart located on the west side of town.

They say they will not know exactly how many bullets Mosley was hit by for several weeks.

Authorities say Mosley was a former employee at the store.

According to EPD, the female victim who was shot currently works at Walmart. The woman was flown to a hospital to be treated. Her condition is currently unknown.

