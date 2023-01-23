Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II.

According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville Walmart located on the west side of town.

They say they will not know exactly how many bullets Mosley was hit by for several weeks.

Authorities say Mosley was a former employee at the store.

According to EPD, the female victim who was shot currently works at Walmart. The woman was flown to a hospital to be treated. Her condition is currently unknown.

