Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested

Tyler Koressel
Tyler Koressel(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit.

Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down in the middle lane of the Lloyd when they arrived.

They say Koressel was outside of the car and wasn’t hurt.

Officers say he first told them he didn’t know he had been in a crash, but then admitted to drinking and driving.

They say he told them he had been at a bar and thought he was sober enough to driver.

Police say he then said he guessed he wasn’t.

They say he had a blood alcohol level of .18.

Koresssel was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, and Operating a Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or More.

He has since been released on $250 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Generic image of crash scene
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

EWSU: Vine, 3rd St. to close for 90 days
Allison Smithler
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
Traffic Alert: Work on Ky. Hwy. 2838 to close roads beginning Monday