Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit.

Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down in the middle lane of the Lloyd when they arrived.

They say Koressel was outside of the car and wasn’t hurt.

Officers say he first told them he didn’t know he had been in a crash, but then admitted to drinking and driving.

They say he told them he had been at a bar and thought he was sober enough to driver.

Police say he then said he guessed he wasn’t.

They say he had a blood alcohol level of .18.

Koresssel was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, and Operating a Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or More.

He has since been released on $250 bond.

