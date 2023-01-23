Azzip Pizza planning to relocate Newburgh location

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Azzip Pizza officials confirm they are planning to relocate their Newburgh location.

According to officials, the plan is to move the current location in Newburgh Commons to a future multi-tenant retail center.

The retail center recently began construction along High Pointe Drive.

The restaurant plans to open at the new location sometime in the late summer of this year.

