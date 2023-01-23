A.M. Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny late as high temps only reach the upper 30s to 40-degrees. There is a slight chance of scattered light rain early this morning. Tonight, partly cloudy and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the lowe to mid-40s. Tuesday night, light rain mixed with snow late as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, cloudy...rain...mixing with snow during the morning as high temps climb into the upper 30s. No snow accumulation expected.

