Alert Day for rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday for possible wintry weather!

Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30°.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer thanks to a gentle breeze from the south. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Showers move into the Tri-State from the southwest Tuesday evening, mainly after 6 PM, and spread across our region overnight. Those showers will continue through Wednesday morning but will taper off and become much more isolated Wednesday afternoon.

A mix of both rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Areas to our northwest may see significant snow accumulation from this system, but for areas to our southeast, this system will be entirely rain. The Tri-State will be caught in the middle of that transition from rain to snow.

Some locations, mainly in Illinois, may pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow from this system! Those areas are currently under a Winter Storm Watch. By contrast, most of western Kentucky will only get an inch of snow or less. Much of the middle portion of the Tri-State, including Evansville, may pick up 1 to 2″ of slushy snow, but the snow forecast could easily trend up or down if the track of this system shifts by even just a few miles, so check back for an update tomorrow!

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday with that mix of rain and snow. A few flurries may linger into Thursday, which will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures only reaching the mid 30s under cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 40s Friday and upper 40s to low 50s Saturday, but a cold front brings us another chance of showers and a cool-down on Sunday.

