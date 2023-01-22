Some clearing Monday, more rain and snow possible midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We saw a mix of rain and snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but no major snow accumulation. Temperatures then topped out in the upper 30s to around 40° under cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.

The cloudy skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall back into the lower 30s. Those clouds will hang around into Monday morning, but we will see some gradual clearing throughout the day and may get some sunshine Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s, but showers return Tuesday evening as our next weather system moves in from the southwest. Our best chance of precipitation will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then those showers will taper off Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Portions of southeast Illinois as well as parts of Indiana north of I-64 may see some minor snow accumulation, but right now it looks like this system will be mainly rain for the southeastern half of the Tri-State. However, this weather system also still has a long way to travel before it reaches us, so if the track changes by just a few miles between now and Wednesday, our snow chances could trend up or down. Make sure you check back for more updates Monday and Tuesday.

A few flurries may wrap around on the backside of that weather system on Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the mid 30s under cloudy skies. Warmer and drier weather then takes over for the end of the week with high temperatures in the lower 40s Friday and upper 40s Saturday, but more rain and another cool-down is possible Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.