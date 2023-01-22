Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police respond to reported shooting in Los Angeles-area city

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) - Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
46-year-old Casey Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on 16 counts of child pornography charges
EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed

Latest News

Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive
Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him...
Diver rescued after being swept away by current
The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the...
RAW: Family, friends celebrate as missing diver found alive
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids