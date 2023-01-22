Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Released body camera footage from Thursday night’s shooting at Evansville’s west-side Walmart shows a broad timeline of events from what happened.

At 9:59 p.m. Thursday, a call came in for an active shooter at that Walmart.

“We have an active shooter at the west-side Walmart,” a 911 caller stated.

Police say multiple 911 callers were able to identify and provide a description of the suspect, Ronald Mosely II.

“[There were] people inside the store who stated there were shots fired and that people were being shot,” said Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray.

Primary calls to central dispatch described the initial events that took place.

“He was in the break room taking shots at people,” another 911 caller said.

Police say by 10:04 p.m., officers were on scene and immediately went in.

“The response for an active shooter situation is that officers make immediate entry, locate the shooter, and stop him in the shortest amount of time,” Sgt. Gray said.

Released footage from that night shows officers navigating the store to locate the shooter. Sometime between 10:04 p.m. and 10:11 p.m., the suspect and officers involved exchanged gunfire multiple times.

One of those first times occurred outside the electronics exit on the backside of the store.

From the bodycam footage inside, officers can be heard heading in the direction of that gunfire.

At another point, 911 calls reveal the shooter’s attempts to return to the original scene where the sole victim, Amber Cook, was shot.

“Yeah we’re in the back office he’s right at the door,” one 911 caller relayed to dispatch.

Sgt. Gray says the victim was moved from the location she was shot, and the shooter, identified as Mosely II, would eventually be shot by officers on the left side of the store.

12 minutes after the first 911 call, officials say, the suspect was down. Ending a short-lived reign of terror, in which police say officers covered over 200,000 square feet to stop.

The investigation into this shooting is still in its beginning stages.

Officials say over 70 EPD officers, around 20 sheriff’s deputies, and multiple other law enforcement agencies aided in the shooting.

