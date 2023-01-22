Rain and snow showers possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mix of rain and snow showers will move through the Tri-State late tonight through Sunday morning. This system will be mainly rain, especially in western Kentucky. Some locations, mainly north of I-64, may pick up some minor snow accumulation of less than 1″.

Temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s overnight before climbing back into the low 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

We will get a little sunshine Monday and Tuesday, but we are tracking another weather system Tuesday night into Wednesday. That system may also bring us a mix of both rain and snow. Right now, it seems the chance of significant snow accumulation will stay to our north, but there are still a lot of details to work out over the next couple of days, so stay tuned for updates as that system gets closer.

