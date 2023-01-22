Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store.

Police identified those men as Nathan and Matthew Ambrose. Officials say that Matthew had an active warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

Officers say that Matthew had illegal drugs and several counterfeit $100 bills on him.

Both men were arrested and are being held in the Dubois County Jail.

