Ohio Township Fire responds to Newburgh structure fire Saturday night

Structure fire at Julianne Circle in Newburgh.
Structure fire at Julianne Circle in Newburgh.(Jennifer Raterman Photography)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Township Fire Department was called to a structure fire in Newburgh Saturday night.

According to Owensboro Township Fire, fire crews were dispatched to Julianna Circle in Newburgh in response to a structure fire.

Fire officials say the fire was upgraded to a 2 alarm fire and additional crew assistance was requested.

Authorities say the fire departments that came out in assistance included; Newburgh Fire, Chandler Fire, Yankeetown Fire, Boonville Fire, and Scott Township Fire.

Ohio Township Fire expressed their appreciation for everyone that came out to help put the fire out.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

