Ohio Township Fire responds to Newburgh structure fire Saturday night

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Township Fire Department was called to a structure fire in Newburgh Saturday night.

According to Owensboro Township Fire, fire crews were dispatched to Julianna Circle in Newburgh in response to a structure fire.

Fire officials say the fire was upgraded to a 2 alarm fire and additional crew assistance was requested.

Authorities say the fire departments that came out in assistance included; Newburgh Fire, Chandler Fire, Yankeetown Fire, Boonville Fire, and Scott Township Fire.

Ohio Township Fire expressed their appreciation for everyone that came out to help put the fire out.

