Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!

Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant.

This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise.

She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date is June 8.

Arden spoke about the big news Saturday on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

