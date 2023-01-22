Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!

Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant.

This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise.

She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date is June 8.

Arden spoke about the big news Saturday on 14 News at 10 p.m.

