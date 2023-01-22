KWC Women pummel Northwood, for 7th straight win

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team hasn’t lost a game in five weeks, as their streak was extended today with their 71-41 victory over Northwood. The Panthers were led by Tahlia Walton once again, as she tallied 19 points and eight rebounds.

Although the Panthers (14-4, 10-1 GMAC) have been red hot as of late, they started off the game slow. The Timberwolves of Northwood University found themselves holding an early 7-2 lead just a few minutes into the game. This wouldn’t last long though, as junior Shiya Hoosier sunk a three-pointer to tie the game just moments later. The two squads continued to trade blows throughout the opening quarter, tying 16-16 heading into the second.

The Panthers began the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Walton dominated in the high post, picking apart Northwood’s zone to lead all scorers with ten points at the break. Wesleyan outscored the Timberwolves 19-4, as their dominant second quarter would really set the stage for the remainder of the matchup.

Aggressive defense and high-percentage shots in the paint only helped the Panthers extend their already large lead in the second half. Wesleyan boasted a 52-31 lead entering the final quarter, and extended it to 30 by the final horn.

Wesleyan’s defense has been key to their recent success, as they forced 29 Northwood turnovers. 40 points off turnovers to Northwood’s four was a huge difference in the game. Kentucky Wesleyan did a tremendous job getting the ball in the paint as their three post players, Corina Conley, Jordyn Barga, and Walton, recorded a combined 43 points and 19 rebounds.

The Panthers will look to continue their hot streak on Thursday as they travel to North Canton, Ohio to take on Walsh at 4:30 p.m.

