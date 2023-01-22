Polar Plunge
KWC Men ride wave of momentum to win over Northwood

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Coming off an historic win less than 48 hours ago, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team used their momentum to secure another conference win on Saturday afternoon as they took down Northwood 75-51. 

The Panthers (9-9, 5-5 GMAC) were ready to play from the jump, as two three-pointers from Edward Jones Jr. gave them an early 10-2 lead. This is about as close as it would be the rest of the game, as Wesleyan continued to extend the lead. The Panthers defense stifled the Timberwolves, keeping them under double-digits for nearly 14 minutes, when they led 28-11. 

Kentucky Wesleyan continued to shoot the ball well the rest of the half, as they led 41-15 heading into the locker room. Jordan Roland led all scorers at the break with nine points, including two three-pointers. 

The Panthers struggled slightly coming out of halftime, but Northwood failed to put a run together. With just over eight minutes remaining, Kentucky Wesleyan was able to reclaim their 30-point lead. Northwood didn’t put up much of a fight in final few minutes and Wesleyan cruised for the 24-point win. 

It was a team-affair for the Panthers in this one, as Jomel Boyd, Borja Fernandez, Ben Sisson, and Roland all scored in the double-digits. Antonio Thomas also added eight points and six rebounds. 

Kentucky Wesleyan will be looking to capitalize off two consecutive home wins as they travel to Walsh on Thursday to take on the Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m.

