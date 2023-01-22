Polar Plunge
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash let to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.

Deputies say they were advised that one of the vehicles had fled the scene of the accident and continues east on US 60 East.

Authorities say Richard Keach of Henderson was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say at approximately 9:11 p.m., deputies were also dispatched to US 60 East at the Henderson and Daviess County line in reference to a single vehicle accident with injuries.

Authorities say upon arriving on scene, they found that the vehicle was believed to have been involved in the accident on US 60 East and 1078 North.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was identified as Castulo Garcia out of Owensboro.

Police say Garcia was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

