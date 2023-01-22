Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lucky Evansville woman is headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl after winning a social media contest.

Niki Lynn says she won the tickets after entering a contest on Twitter held by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Lynn says she has never been to the Super Bowl, but it’s been on her bucket list for quite some time.

With that item close to being crossed off, she recalled the first moments she found out about her February trip.

“Jim Irsay had tagged me in a tweet, so I opened it up, and it said congratulations you’ve won tickets to the Super Bowl,” Lynn said. “I was like, ‘Holy Cow.’ Immediately tears, you know, started crying, had to call my mom, had to call my husband, I called everyone I knew to tell them about it.”

Lynn says the tickets did not include travel or hotel, but says she’s more than happy to cover that expense herself.

