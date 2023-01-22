Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets

Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lucky Evansville woman is headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl after winning a social media contest.

Niki Lynn says she won the tickets after entering a contest on Twitter held by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Lynn says she has never been to the Super Bowl, but it’s been on her bucket list for quite some time.

With that item close to being crossed off, she recalled the first moments she found out about her February trip.

“Jim Irsay had tagged me in a tweet, so I opened it up, and it said congratulations you’ve won tickets to the Super Bowl,” Lynn said. “I was like, ‘Holy Cow.’ Immediately tears, you know, started crying, had to call my mom, had to call my husband, I called everyone I knew to tell them about it.”

Lynn says the tickets did not include travel or hotel, but says she’s more than happy to cover that expense herself.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage

Latest News

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
Photo of police on scene Thursday night at Evansville's west side Walmart,
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets
Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets