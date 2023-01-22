Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen.

Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning.

Police say later in the morning the owner of the dealership was reached and arrived out to the scene.

According to police, once on scene, the dealership owner was able to identify that the office was ransacked with multiple items taken.

Officials say the dealership owner was also able to identify a vehicle that was missing from the lot.

Police say the owner of the vehicle arrived to the scene and helped provide specific information to police about the vehicle.

The burglar has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
46-year-old Casey Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on 16 counts of child pornography charges
EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed

Latest News

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets
Evansville woman wins Super Bowl tickets
Photo of police on scene Thursday night at Evansville's west side Walmart,
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon