EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen.

Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning.

Police say later in the morning the owner of the dealership was reached and arrived out to the scene.

According to police, once on scene, the dealership owner was able to identify that the office was ransacked with multiple items taken.

Officials say the dealership owner was also able to identify a vehicle that was missing from the lot.

Police say the owner of the vehicle arrived to the scene and helped provide specific information to police about the vehicle.

The burglar has not been identified at this time.

