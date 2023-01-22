Polar Plunge
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired.

Officials say the victim stated that he was north bound on 41 when a white Escalade was driving irregularly and almost caused several accidents.

Police say the victim stated at one point he was beside the subject with his passenger window down down yelling at the driver of the Escalade. The victim states that’s when the offender pulled a small hand gun out and shot his truck.

According to police, they say the victim then drove away and the suspect continued north bound on US 41.

Officials say the victim told police the driver of the Escalade was a male with a female passenger.

Police say they advised the victim to call in if he sees the Escalade again and to try to get a license plate number.

The offender has not been caught at this time.

