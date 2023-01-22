Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night.

Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.

Officials tell 14 News that the driver then took off and crashed again on U.S. 60 at the Henderson/Daviess County line. That call also came in as an accident with injuries.

We will continue to follow these crashes and update this story as we learn more.

