Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson

Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night.

Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.

Officials tell 14 News that the driver then took off and crashed again on U.S. 60 at the Henderson/Daviess County line. That call also came in as an accident with injuries.

We will continue to follow these crashes and update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage

Latest News

Photo of police on scene Thursday night at Evansville's west side Walmart,
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.