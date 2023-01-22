Aces Women’s Basketball falls at Illinois State, despite 20 from Feit

NORMAL, ILL. (WFIE) - Despite a day in which it competed for much of the opening 25 minutes, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team could not overcome its cold shooting in a 78-46 loss to Illinois State on Sunday afternoon.

For the second-straight game, senior guard/forward Abby Feit reached the 20-point mark and hit four three-pointers to lead the way for the Aces back in her home town. Feit was the lone Ace in double-figures, but UE was boosted by a strong performance from redshirt junior Celine Dupont, who tallied nine points and five boards off the bench. The Redbirds were led by the duo of Paige Robinson and Deanna Wilson, who combined for 49 points on the afternoon.

A cold-shooting stretch to open the game caused Evansville to have to battle back from an early deficit as the Redbirds opened up a 13-3 lead over the Aces in the first quarter. A three from Feit, her first of the day, with under a minute left in the quarter helped keep the deficit manageable at 17-9 going into the second period.

The second quarter proved to be the bright spot on the day for Evansville as the Aces shot 42% (5-12) from the field in the period. The aforementioned Feit and Dupont powered Evansville in the opening half with the two combining for 22 of UE’s 26 points in the first 20 minutes with Dupont scoring all nine of her points in the game in the second quarter. As was true in the first frame, a three-pointer from Abby Feit helped to narrow the lead late in the quarter, getting Evansville to within six at 32-26 before Wilson hit a layup in the final second to push the Redbirds lead back to eight at the break.

In the second half, Evansville showed the ability to rebound both offensively and defensively as UE was only out-rebounded 39-37 in the game. Evansville generated plenty of second-chance opportunities in the game by securing 15 offensive rebounds, but turned those chances into just 12 points. As was true early in the opening quarter, the Aces were doomed by shooting woes in the second half, hitting just five of their 34 attempts in the final 20 minutes as Illinois State pulled away for the 78-46 win.

Evansville returns home for a pair of important home contests inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse this upcoming weekend. On Friday, the Aces play host to Murray State at 6 PM with the first 100 students inside Meeks receiving a script Aces crossbody bag. Closing-out the weekend against Belmont on Sunday, Evansville celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day with a 1 PM tip-off against the Bruins back inside Meeks.

