USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful.

Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on Thursday night, ranging from the victims, the employees, the customers and the law enforcement officers.

Mundy says despite not knowing any of the people involved, she wanted to support them with prayer.

“I could only imagine how terrifying and how scared everyone were,” Mundy said. “I’m grateful for the police officers and first responders that came here.”

Mundy says she is praying that Amber Cook, who was injured during Thursday’s shooting, makes a full recovery.

