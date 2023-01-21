Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting

USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful.

Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on Thursday night, ranging from the victims, the employees, the customers and the law enforcement officers.

Mundy says despite not knowing any of the people involved, she wanted to support them with prayer.

“I could only imagine how terrifying and how scared everyone were,” Mundy said. “I’m grateful for the police officers and first responders that came here.”

Mundy says she is praying that Amber Cook, who was injured during Thursday’s shooting, makes a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EPD responds to armed robbery at Circle K
EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride

Latest News

USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage
Law enforcement evaluate response for Thursday night Walmart shooting
The department chaplain is especially valuable following devastating events like the shooting...
Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job
Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job
Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job