Law enforcement evaluate response for Thursday night Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the first 911 call came in at 9:59 Thursday night. That call, according to police, was for an active shooter at the west side Walmart.

“Last night could have been so, so much worse,” said Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Noah Robinson.

Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray says less than four minutes after that first 911 call, officers were inside the store, searching for the shooter.

“Officers make immediate entry, locate the shooter, and stop him in the shortest amount of time,” Sgt. Gray said.

Sheriff Robinson and EPD Chief Billy Bolin applauded their officers’ response.

“We did not wait,” Sheriff Robinson said. “We arrived, we took the training we’ve been working on for the last 20 years so that we could reduce the loss of life.”

As police navigated through the store searching for the suspect, multiple instances of exchanged gunfire took place. Outside and inside until the suspect, Ronald Mosely II, was dead. The time between the first call, and the suspect going down, was 12 minutes.

“Every video I saw was officers trying to find that gunfire, trying to get to it, and trying to save lives,” Chief Bolin said.

The sole victim, according to EPD, is now in stable condition. As people across the Tri-State posted their own recounts of what took place, the common thread was a thank you to those who rushed in.

“There is a lot of Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Deputies that were in that building last night that were absolutely heroes,” Chief Bolin said.

Sheriff Robinson says that the VCSO and EPD will spend some time looking over videos from Thursday night to try and figure out what they could’ve done better, and what they did well.

