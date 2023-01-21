Feit’s 28 points propels Aces Women past Bradley

PEORIA, IL. (WFIE) - Powered by a well-rounded team performance, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team opened the weekend road trip with a 73-56 win over Bradley on Friday night in Peoria, Ill.

Back home in Central Illinois, senior guard/forward Abby Feit came up just one point shy of tying her career high, pouring-in a season-best 28 points and adding 12 rebounds in the win. From the field, Feit was incredibly efficient, shooting 11-14 (78.6%) and 4-7 (57.1%) from beyond the arc. Graduate guard Anna Newman was in vintage form, recording 10 assists and adding six points, three boards, and three steals. Also finishing in double-figures for Evansville was fifth-year guard A’Niah Griffin, who marked her second-straight game in double-digits with 13 points, knocking-down three triples. The Braves were led by Caroline Waite and Daija Powell who each finished with 12 points for Bradley.

The Aces wasted little time in taking control on Friday night, running out to a 14-2 advantage that was capped-off by a Feit three-pointer and forced a Bradley timeout with 3:30 left in the opening period. Out of the timeout, the Braves would answer with a run of their own to the tune of 11-2, closing within just three at 16-13 after the first.

Energized by its run to close the first quarter, Bradley kept pace with the Aces in the opening three minutes of the second frame, narrowing its deficit to one at 22-21. In response, Evansville again turned up the intensity, beginning with eight-straight points leading to an overall 16-6 spree to close the half as UE took a 38-27 lead into the locker room. Much of the run down the stretch of the second quarter was thanks to fifth-year guard Myia Clark, who tallied all eight of her points on the night in the second period.

What was the Myia Clark Show in the second quarter turned into the Abby Feit and A’Niah Griffin show out of the half. Of Evansville’s 17 third-quarter points, Feit and Griffin combined to score all but two of them, a layup by reshirt junior Barbora Tomancova, as the Aces built onto their advantage. A jumper from Waite got the Braves back within single digits a little over a minute into the second half, but Evansville answered with nine unanswered points, giving UE an 18-point advantage as the third quarter waned.

The lead hovered between 13 and 18 points for much of the early portion of the final quarter before the Aces offense again got hot. With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Feit hit a jumper to give Evansville its largest lead of the night at 67-45 before Coach Scherr-Wells began to rotate starters out of the game down the stretch as UE secured the 73-56 win.

Evansville’s 17-point margin in the win over Bradley is its largest against an MVC foe since an 81-50 victory at Loyola Chicago on March 2, 2017.

The Aces are back in action against first-place Illinois State at 2 PM on Sunday afternoon in Normal, Ill. to close out the road trip.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.