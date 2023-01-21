Polar Plunge
EPD: Evansville man arrested on 16 counts of child pornography charges

46-year-old Casey Smith
46-year-old Casey Smith(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that a man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to an affidavit, 46-year-old Casey Smith was arrested Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip regarding a KIK account that was used to distribute child pornography.

The affidavit states that detectives applied for a search warrant for the reported KIK account and confirmed the information that was provided by KIK.

Police say during an investigation, the IP address that was used to send the child pornography files returned to Smith’s address.

Officials say while reviewing the data, a detective was able to identify Smith based on various photos that were provided by KIK used with the reported account.

Police say Smith was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officials say Smith has been charged with 16 counts of child pornography and sex offender registration violation.

