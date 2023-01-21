EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say when they arrived on scene they were spoke with the owner of the house, where they stated someone was attempting to burn or catch their house on fire.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

