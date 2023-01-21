Polar Plunge
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.

Miguel Tzoc Mugshot
Miguel Tzoc Mugshot(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.

A press release states that after a “violent episode,” the girl was taken into foster care by the state of New York. Deputies say Tzoc then found her and the two fled to Sebree, Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were contacted by FBI officials, who advised that Tzoc may be employed in Union County. After reaching out to his employer, Tzoc was taken into custody without incident. Deputies say the employer “could not have known” of Tzoc’s status and was very cooperative with authorities.

The teenage victim, who had been missing since 2020, has been recovered along with her infant child, officials say.

Tzoc was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from another state, along with a third-degree rape charge in New York.

He’s being held in the Webster County Jail where he awaits extradition.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

