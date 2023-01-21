2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball greats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday.

The event remains the main fundraiser for the Tri-State Hot Stove League. Over the years, the Night of Memories has raised over $2 million for the community.

The big day began with an autograph session at 3:30 p.m.

The main auction followed with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Auction items included tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl, a bat signed by 31 Hall of Fame baseball players, a team-signed baseball by the 2002 Atlanta Braves and more.

Our Aaron Hancock will have a full report from the event on 14 News at 10 p.m.

