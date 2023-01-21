Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball greats

The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of...
The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday.

The event remains the main fundraiser for the Tri-State Hot Stove League. Over the years, the Night of Memories has raised over $2 million for the community.

The big day began with an autograph session at 3:30 p.m.

The main auction followed with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Auction items included tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl, a bat signed by 31 Hall of Fame baseball players, a team-signed baseball by the 2002 Atlanta Braves and more.

Our Aaron Hancock will have a full report from the event on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.
Update: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage

Latest News

Miguel Tzoc Mugshot
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
46-year-old Casey Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on 16 counts of child pornography charges
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting