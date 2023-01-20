Wesselman Woods receives grant from Vanderburgh County Commissioners

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods was presented this week with $135,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Vanderburgh County Commissioners.

According to a press release, this grant will help offset past and ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say these funds will help support programs like Little Eco-Scholars.

The press release states Wesselman Woods is a living artifact that attracts tens of thousands of guests each year and offers environmental education for all ages with many scientific research opportunities.

“People need nature,” says Executive Director, Zach Garcia. “During the height of the pandemic, we opened the trails for free to allow people to decompress. With limited staff and loss of revenue from programming, the supports leveraged from ARPA funds significantly improved our current standing. It is going to be a long healing process for everyone but with time we will overcome.”

Officials say the Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced their plan in June of 2022.

