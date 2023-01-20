UE softball unveils 2023 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to kick off the inaugural season at the newly-renovated Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James & Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the University of Evansville softball team has announced its 2023 schedule.

“I think Aces fans are going to be excited with our schedule. One of the things I am most proud to highlight with our schedule is our two home tournaments the 2nd and 3rd weekends of the season,” UE head softball coach Mat Mundell exclaimed. “This was made possible with the tremendous renovation to Cooper Stadium. We hope to have the stands packed all season long.”

Opening day is set for Thursday, February 9 with the start of the DePaul Dome Classic in Rosemont, Ill. Set to take place at the Rosemont Dome, the Purple Aces will take on Saint Louis, St. Thomas, Eastern Kentucky, Detroit Mercy and DePaul.

On Friday, Feb. 17, UE takes to its new field for the first time with the first of two home tournaments. From the 17th through the 19th, UE will combine with USI to host a tournament that also includes Green Mary, UT Martin and Kansas City. From Feb. 24-26, the second home tournament will include Bowling Green, Purdue Fort Wayne and St. Thomas.

March begins with a trip to the Hilltopper Spring Fling in Bowling Green, Ky. UE faces Austin Peay, Western Kentucky and Akron between March 3 and 5. WKU is coming off a 38-13 campaign in 2022. The final non-conference tournament will see the Aces travel to Nashville for the Lady Bison Classic, which goes from March 10-12. Evansville takes on Akron and Indiana twice apiece before facing host Lipscomb in the finale.

Missouri Valley Conference play opens at home on Friday, March 17 with a series against Bradley. In its first road series, UE treks to Springfield, Mo. from March 24-26 to face Missouri State. In 2022, MSU went 28-20 and finished second in the MVC. On the 28th, the Aces will play a doubleheader against Lindenwood in St. Louis. Lindenwood is in its first season at the Division I level and won 35 games while making the NCAA Division II Tournament last year.

UE welcomes Belmont for a series that will begin on March 31. The first-year members of the MVC won 33 games a season ago. On Tuesday April 4 and 11, Evansville will play single road games at Indiana State. In between, the Aces host a home series versus Southern Illinois from April 7-9.

Three of the final four weekend series of the season will be on the road, starting on April 14 at Murray State. The Racers are the defending Ohio Valley Conference Champions and won 40 games in 2022 on their way to a spot in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional. On April 18, Evansville welcomes SIU Edwardsville for a single game.

Road action continues with a series at UIC between April 21-23 before the Aces return to Cooper Stadium for their final four home contests. After facing Indiana State on April 25, UE plays host to Illinois State in a series that goes from April 28-30. The regular season will wrap up at Northern Iowa beginning on May 5. In 2022, the Panthers went 22-2 in the MVC.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

