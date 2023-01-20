Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

Traffic backup on eastbound Lloyd Expressway after crash
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Lloyd Expressway.

Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street.

They say it was reported a truck flipped over a rail.

You can keep an eye on the traffic backup on our Skyvision HD camera

Dispatchers say shortly before that crash, another car flipped at Burkhardt and Virginia. No injuries were reported with that crash.

