Owensboro Catholic seniors leading boys basketball team in standout season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball program is playing like one of the hottest teams in the Bluegrass State.

Owensboro Catholic (16-2) is led by the dynamic duo of seniors Brian Griffith and Parker Gray. Leading the team in scoring, Griffith is averaging 22.5 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Gray is also putting impressive numbers on the offensive end, scoring 12.4 points per game for the Aces.

Griffith, who’s been playing with the Aces since he was in eighth grade, officially passed the school’s record for career points last week with 405 on the season and 1,977 in total. He broke a record that’s been in place since James McNary achieved the milestone back in 1984.

“We’re playing as a team, moving the ball, playing defense and listening to Coach Riley,” Griffith said. “He’s a good coach. He knows what he’s talking about, so we’re just trying to buy in, listen to him and get things done.”

“You got to take it one game at a time because there are so many games,” Gray said. “Some things might frustrate you, but you got to keep your head on tight.”

“We’ve found a way to win,” Owensboro Catholic head coach Tim Riley said. “We’ve beat some really good people so far this year. We’re averaging over 70 points a game. If that was a college basketball game, that would be a 90-point game. It all starts with those two seniors, and the fact they’re going to give you that many points each time out.”

The Aces will head to Apollo on Friday for their second visit with the Eagles.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

