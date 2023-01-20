Muhlenberg County senior Sarah-Cate Boggess secures Week 2 POTW accolades

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County senior Sarah-Cate Boggess was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 18,923 total votes.

Against rival Ohio County last week, Boggess racked up 19 points and six rebounds in the Mustangs’ 62-53 victory. She also shot well from the charity stripe, hitting 8-for-10 of her free throw attempts.

The Mustangs (12-7) are slated to take on Madisonville-North Hopkins in the first game of the Farmers Bank & Trust Lady Mustang Classic at Muhlenberg County High School on Friday.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

