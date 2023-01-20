Polar Plunge
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition

Amber Cook
Amber Cook(Facebook with permission from Penny Couch)
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

Penny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook.

Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking.

Brady Williams is working on this part of our team coverage. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

