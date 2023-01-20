Mostly Cloudy, Less Windy

Polar Plunge
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny late. early High temps only reach the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds.  Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Saturday, generous sunshine and light winds as high temps reach the lower 40s. Saturday night, becoming cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunday, cloudy...rain...mixing with snow during the morning as high temps climb to 40-degrees. No snow accumulation expected.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

