LIVE: EPD giving update on Walmart shooting, showing body camera footage

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference to provide updates on Thursday night’s shooting at the westside Walmart.

Police are expected to share body camera footage, so viewers should be aware images could be disturbing.

The mother of the victim tells us she’s 28-year-old Amber Cook. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after police say she was shot by 25-year-old Ronald Mosely, II.

Police say Mosely was then killed during a shootout with officers.

We’re told Cook was a Walmart employee, and Mosely was a former employee.

Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking.

Amber Cook
Amber Cook(Facebook with permission from Penny Couch)
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022(Vanderburgh County Jail)

