LIVE: EPD giving update on Walmart shooting, showing body camera footage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference to provide updates on Thursday night’s shooting at the westside Walmart.
[Related: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]
[Related: Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May]
[Related: Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’]
[Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition]
Police are expected to share body camera footage, so viewers should be aware images could be disturbing.
The mother of the victim tells us she’s 28-year-old Amber Cook. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after police say she was shot by 25-year-old Ronald Mosely, II.
Police say Mosely was then killed during a shootout with officers.
We’re told Cook was a Walmart employee, and Mosely was a former employee.
Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.