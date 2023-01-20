Polar Plunge
KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras

WATCH | KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras.

It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police.

“With the acquisition of the integrated camera system, we will uphold those expectations that Kentuckians have of our agency,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

Soon, you will begin to see more and more Kentucky state police with body-worn cameras on their belts.

“There is so much more than just having someone wear a camera and making a recording,” said Burnett. “Especially for an agency as large as ours.”

An investigation by the Marshall Project and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting found that KSP fatally shot 41 people from 2015 to 2020. More than any other law enforcement agency in the state. They also found that Kentucky troopers have killed more people in rural communities than any department nationwide.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey says the new cameras will demonstrate to the public that KSP investigations will be done openly and transparently.

“These video recording will show that in the overwhelming, overwhelming majority of cases, our troopers have acted appropriately and in accordance with the public interest and in accordance with their training,” said Secretary Harvey.

KSP says the goal is to have all the camera systems in use by the end of this year.

