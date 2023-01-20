Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP: Car with body found under Gibson Co. bridge

Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.
Body found un car under bridge in Gibson Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a body in a car was found down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton.

It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.

Troopers say an autopsy has not been scheduled, so they won’t be make a positive ID until then.

We will keep you updated.

Body found in car under bridge in GIbson Co.
Body found in car under bridge in GIbson Co.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
EPD responds to armed robbery at Circle K
EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
Eastbound Lloyd Expressway crash
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed
EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage
Several frightening 911 calls came in during Walmart shooting
Several frightening 911 calls came in during Walmart shooting
911
Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’