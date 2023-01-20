ISP: Car with body found under Gibson Co. bridge

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a body in a car was found down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton.

It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.

Troopers say an autopsy has not been scheduled, so they won’t be make a positive ID until then.

Body found in car under bridge in GIbson Co. (WFIE)

