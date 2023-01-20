Henderson nonprofit hosts meeting to discuss community development in 2023

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - East End Neighborhood community leaders are kicking off the new year with a meeting on Saturday focusing on community development.

Neighborhood Revitalization Director Austin Maxheimer says the nonprofit has held over 100 one-on-one conversations with neighbors in the area about what they hope to see in their community in 2023.

Nonprofit leaders say they are working to bring the community out to the neighborhood meeting to discuss how to help execute the plans they have come up with.

“It’s just seeing neighbors as the greatest resource in the community,” said Maxheimer. “And so, discovering what their skills are, passions, giftings are, then they put them to use to build a community from the inside out.”

According to Nu-Works Community Development, 3,627 people live in the East End Neighborhood outreach area, and that is roughly 13% of Henderson’s total population.

After meeting with community members throughout 2022, Maxheimer says they have come up with 15 primary goals that will benefit the city in a big way.

“While the east end is the neighborhood of Henderson, really it’s one big community and so when neighborhoods like east end rise, the quality of life rises,” said Mazheimer. “It benefits all of Henderson.”

Maxheimer says all plans will fall under the following three categories:

Livability - Enhancing the overall well-being of the individuals that live in the outreach area

Youth and Lifelong Learning - Making opportunities to learn new things available to residents of all ages

Neighboring and Community - Developing a community where everyone is both connected and successful

Maxheimer says East End Neighbors communicated with “community stakeholders” and others who don’t live on the east end because everyone’s input is helpful. Although leaders say they hope to accomplish a lot in 2023, they also say the main priority is doing what east end community members want.

“We want to move at the speed of the neighborhood and so we want to see the change happen as neighbors participate in activating themselves into the change process,” said Maxheimer.

The “Love Your Neighbor, East End Neighborhood Meeting” will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Audubon Kids Zone in Henderson.

