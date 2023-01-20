Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville.

“If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said.

Several agencies are rushing to the South Red Bank location.

We will have live team coverage just ahead in Sunrise.

You can watch that here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.