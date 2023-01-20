Polar Plunge
1/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville.

“If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said.

Several agencies are rushing to the South Red Bank location.

