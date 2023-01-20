Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery

(file)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning.

They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m.

According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got away with an undetermined amount of money.

At this time, police say there has been no arrests made.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect
Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
Trees fall on powerlines in Evansville
Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville
Lawsuit against Ascension St. Vincent claims violations led to child’s death

Latest News

1/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
1/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
1/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect