EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning.
They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m.
According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got away with an undetermined amount of money.
At this time, police say there has been no arrests made.
