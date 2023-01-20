EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning.

They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m.

According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got away with an undetermined amount of money.

At this time, police say there has been no arrests made.

