Dixon and Wheatcroft Fire Departments mourn loss of one of their own
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments and firefighters are showing their support after a fellow firefighter passed away.
Officials with Dixon Fire say Justin Oates has had some health issues and passed away Thursday night at the hospital.
They say Oates was also a firefighter with Wheatcroft Fire Department.
Many social media page images have been changed to a firefighter’s shield with Oates’ name.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.