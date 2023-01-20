Dixon and Wheatcroft Fire Departments mourn loss of one of their own

WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments and firefighters are showing their support after a fellow firefighter passed away.

Officials with Dixon Fire say Justin Oates has had some health issues and passed away Thursday night at the hospital.

They say Oates was also a firefighter with Wheatcroft Fire Department.

Many social media page images have been changed to a firefighter’s shield with Oates’ name.

